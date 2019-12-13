WATERTOWN — As of Dec. 3, 2,291 cases of e-cigarette-associated lung injury had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention from 50 states, with 48 deaths confirmed in 25 states — including two in New York.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced further action Thursday to address the growing problem, with even more measures to combat the increasing number of illnesses. As part of these efforts, the Department of Financial Services has issued guidance advising New York insurers to cover the costs associated with most vaping cessation — without co-pays, coinsurance, and deductibles — using the same treatments recommended for smoking cessation.
“Insurers must adapt to address emerging issues in public health and that includes vaping, which is growing in use, including among teenagers causing illnesses and even deaths,” said Financial Services Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell in a statement Thursday. “Insurers must cover vaping cessation in the same way they cover services for smoking cessation, and do so without cost-sharing.”
The department will continue to monitor compliance with all preventive service requirements and could take action against insurers that fail to comply with all requirements relating to preventive care for e-cigarette cessation.
