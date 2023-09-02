CANTON — Money received through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is making a big difference for people in Canton, David K. Nelson, the director of Behavioral Health Services for United Helpers, said.
“This grant money and this work makes our community a better, more enjoyable, safer place to be,” Nelson said.
The village of Canton received $1,186,974 from the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR) CDBG CARES Program to provide small business assistance and to assist the Society of United Helpers Inc. in expanding mental health services.
Nelson said the money is being used to hire six licensed social workers as mental health counselors and six care coordinators, doubling Canton’s staff. So far, he said, five of each have been hired.
It has had an immediate impact, he said.
“It lowered our waitlist from 120 to 17,” he said. “This is an example of money well spent. It really is going straight to helping people connect with services.”
He said there are people in the community looking for mental health services that were not on the waitlist. Only those who still wanted to be added to the list after being told how long the wait could be were counted. Those who didn’t want to wait were not counted.
“We were getting between 30 and 40 referrals a month,” Nelson said.
Since the pandemic, referrals to United Helpers’ two clinics — the other is in Ogdensburg — have jumped and stayed high.
“Being able to bring that waitlist down and that wait time down just in the Canton area has been tremendously helpful,” he said.
People come to the United Helpers Mental Health Clinic for various issues.
“A lot of anxiety, a lot of depression, lots of trauma, PTSD,” he said.
The grant is just a one-time thing, he said. It is not recurring.
“When it’s done, it’s done,” Nelson said. What it’s done is giving us a chance to catch up.”
But it is impossible ever fully to catch up, he said.
The National Institute of Health has determined that 25% of Americans qualify for a mental health diagnosis at any given time, he said.
United Helpers is one of the county’s ten mental health providers, seeing just under 1 percent of the population. If the other providers are seeing about the same number, 15 percent of the population is in need of mental health services and not getting it.
United Helpers received about half of the CDBG CARES grant, Canton’s Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez said in a report to village trustees.
The Canton Cares Small Business Grant Program has $500,000 of the money to provide grants to microenterprises and small businesses with less than 25 employees in the village impacted by the pandemic.
The program aims to address improvements that support customer and staff safety and improve business resiliency related to future occurrences of the virus or other disasters, allowing businesses to prepare for, prevent, or respond to the impacts of the pandemic.
All types of businesses within the village are eligible for consideration, except for nonprofits. Businesses must commit to demonstrating job retention or creation with at least 51 percent of jobs taken by or made available to low-moderate income persons.
Applications are being taken until the money is expended, Rodriguez told trustees.
