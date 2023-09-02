Grant expands mental health access in Canton

A CDBG CARES grant has made it possible for United Helpers Mental Health to see more clients. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Money received through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is making a big difference for people in Canton, David K. Nelson, the director of Behavioral Health Services for United Helpers, said.

“This grant money and this work makes our community a better, more enjoyable, safer place to be,” Nelson said.

