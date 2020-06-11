MASSENA — Continued remediation of the Grasse River was one of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund accomplishments in fiscal year 2019, according to EPA Region 2 Administrator Pete Lopez.
In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Mr. Lopez discussed the Fiscal Year 2019 Superfund Accomplishments Report that had just been released, and which highlighted work that had also been done at sites in Tonawanda, N.Y. and Bergen County, New Jersey.
He described the Grasse River remediation project as one of their “major success stories” during the fiscal year, and he said collaboration with the local communities played a large part in that success. That includes working with the local government, the responsible property owner, homeowners, property owners and civic groups.
“We are of a firm belief that engaging community members is critical,” Mr. Lopez said, noting they develop community advisory groups, “a cross-section of folks around the area who have an interest and an understanding of the challenges.”
In Massena’s case, they have worked with several organizations, including the state Department of Environment Conservation, state Department of Health, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and other local officials to discuss the cleanup of a 7.2-mile stretch of the lower Grasse River.
“This is a demonstration of how collaboration works,” Mr. Lopez said.
The purpose of the project was to find the best way to eliminate potential risks associated with the section of the river that were caused by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) use at Arconic’s Massena West facility, formerly part of Alcoa Massena West.
“EPA directed the first major cleanup,” which included the dredging of 95,000 cubic yards of PBC-contaminated sediment, he said. “That set the stage for carrying out the 2013 cleanup decision.”
Arconic has been working out the details of how the dredging and capping will be carried out, under EPA oversight. The EPA selected a cleanup plan for the lower Grasse River in 2013, calling for the capping of 284 acres of river bottom in the main channel, removal of approximately 109,000 cubic yards of PCB-contaminated sediment from near-shore area, and backfilling of dredged areas with clean material.
Mr. Lopez said the focus is not only to restore the river’s health, but also to be mindful of its uses, including by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
“We’re also in consultation with the St. Regis Mohawk nation to understand where we can be helpful in restoring the site that was important to their way of life,” he said. “The challenge is to try to be respectful of their priorities for that community.”
Work that is scheduled this year includes removing sediment from Snug Harbor and a downstream area. The EPA had announced last month that there would be some modifications to the original plan. It now calls for removal of an additional 90,000 cubic yards of sediment from an area of the river near Snug Harbor, instead of capping.
The modification is being made to accommodate a new, larger tugboat purchased by the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation. The tugboat operates out of Snug Harbor, on the north shore of the Grasse River, about 1/3 mile from where it joins the St. Lawrence River.
Other activities planned for the season include processing removed materials at the staging area, disposing of materials at the secure landfill on Arconic property, and capping between the Alcoa bridge and Route 131 bridge.
In 2019, about 100,000 cubic yards of sediment/soil had been removed from near shore areas within the river and floodplain areas. An upland area along the north shore of the river, just upstream from the Alcoa bridge, had been remediated.
In addition, contractors processed dredged material at the staging area and transported it to the secure landfill for disposal; remediated the mouth of a tributary which flows into the river downstream of the Route 131 bridge; placed clean cap material and backfill in the river; and restored the near shore and floodplain areas.
In-river work is expected to be completed in 2021 or 2022, with work starting in the spring and, weather permitting, continuing through November each year.
Mr. Lopez said the Superfund program was created in the 1980s “to address probably the worst of the worst,” sites that were the most complex and threatening. That’s when they began looking at industrial sites, plants, landfills, mining sites and other sites that were contaminated by hazardous waste.
“In addition to public health, we’re also looking for ways to refurbish and rededicate the properties to the benefit of the community,” he said.
