LOWVILLE — North country shares of the 1.5 million cloth masks manufactured by Hanes and given to New York state by the federal government are making their way into communities, with each county taking a different approach.
While many of the 9,500 allocated to Lewis County were given to the Office for the Aging to help broaden the distributions they’ve been coordinating to locations throughout the county, 6,000 of the Hanes masks have been set aside for when schools reopen, according to County Manager Ryan Piche.
St. Lawrence County was given 38,000 masks, according to Emergency Services Director Matthew Denner.
A large percentage of those masks were given to township, village and the city of Ogdensburg municipalities with guidelines for distribution with school-delivered meals, at stores and in other places where people should be using them but may not have one available.
“It’s like everything else. You’ve got some people taking it seriously and others who don’t take it that way. The Public Health Department is trying to educate people about wearing masks and we want to make sure people who need them can find them,” Mr. Denner said.
Mr. Denner said a number of the masks have also been given to the county for public transportation drivers and riders.
Likewise, Oswego County Emergency Services Director Cathee Palmitesso said they are also relying on municipalities to get the masks to the residents, especially in places where “there’s a lot of foot traffic.” by issuing them with “all but a few” of the 42,000 masks the county received,
Some masks went to the Department of Social Services who are still making house visits as needed, and Hospice for staff and families.
“These are reusable and washable,” Ms. Palmitesso said, “So we pushed out a ‘Do’s and Don’t’ list of wearing and taking care of the masks for municipalities to copy and distribute.”
While the Jefferson County Emergency Services department could not be reached, Mr. Piche said about 50,000 Hanes masks were given to that county and the Urban Mission reported distributing 7,500 of the masks on Saturday. Other non-profit organizations are expected to distribute the masks in the near future.
