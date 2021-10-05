CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators received a COVID-19 update Monday night from the county’s Interim Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger, and Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the county Board of Health.
As of Monday, 18 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the county, Ms. Munger said. Public Health’s daily update on Tuesday listed 20 hospitalizations, 381 active cases, and 122 cumulative deaths — an increase of 13 deaths since last month.
The percentage of the county’s total population that’s fully vaccinated is about 53.6%.
Dr. Williams weighed the differences between “natural” immunity, meaning immunity from having been infected, and vaccine immunity.
He said vaccine-based immunity is safer, more predictable and can be “boosted” through booster shots. Despite popular prejudice, he dispelled the notion that “natural” immunity is better than vaccine immunity.
Dr. Williams said there’s a medical and scientific consensus that vaccination is a safe and effective tool in the battle against COVID-19, noting that every U.S. professional medical society has endorsed vaccination.
During the meeting, legislators passed a resolution sponsored by Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, formally opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by federal, state or local governmental bodies.
The resolution responds to President Joseph R. Biden’s announced plans to have the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration direct private-sector businesses with at least 100 employees to require them to either be vaccinated or produce a negative test result on a weekly basis before coming to work.
“The board of legislators believes that medical treatment and preventative measures are an individual choice, made in consultation with a medical provider of an individual, and that the government should have no role to play in mandating COVID-19 vaccinations,” the resolution reads.
Dr. Williams concluded his presentation by stating: “Disinformation is an ongoing problem. I want to emphasize that there continues to be a strong consensus in the medical community about the importance of vaccination.”
Legislators Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, and John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, voted against the resolution.
