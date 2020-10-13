OSWEGO — Oswego Health announced that it is a 5-star recipient for C-Section delivery as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. This 5-star rating indicates that Oswego Hospital’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected for C-Section delivery.
“Healthgrades recognizes hospitals for providing exceptional care in a variety of cohorts for women’s health, and those that achieve a 5-star rating are focused on delivering high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “As healthcare trends continue to improve and evolve, patients who select a hospital that is a 5-star recipient can feel confident in their decision when it comes to women’s care.”
To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance, Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 15 states for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. For example:
• From 2016-2018, patients having a C-Section Delivery in hospitals with 5-stars have, on average a 59.4% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1-star.
In addition to this prestigious recognition, Oswego Health’s Maternity Center was also recognized for:
• The Obstetrical Improvement Project Quality Improvement Award by the New York State Perinatal Quality Collaborative (NYSPQC), which in partnership with the state Department of Health, aims to provide the best and safest care for women and infants in the state.
• Its fight against hepatitis B, including being recognized by the Immunization Action Coalition Birth Dose Honor Roll.
The Maternity Center is among the 25 hospitals in the state that achieved a 90% or higher coverage rate for the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine.
The NYS Department of Health also recognized efforts to prevent perinatal transmission of the hepatitis B virus, as the Maternity Center achieved 100% compliance with this hepatitis B program.
