Help kids kick cancer by giving blood with the Red Cross

LIVERPOOL – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimated that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. would be diagnosed with cancer last year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.
Platelet donors and blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage. As a thank-you, those who come to give until Sept. 3 will receive a unique Red Cross canvas tote bag, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Donors can do good and look good this September when they donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts – a supporter of childhood cancer research – during the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign.
Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag -SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.
Liverpool Blood Donation Center, 7359 Oswego Rd., Liverpool. Monday and Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Constantia
Sept. 11: 1-6 p.m., Constantia VFW, 1560 NYS Route 49.
Hannibal
Sept. 11: noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Town Hall, 824 County Route 34.
Oswego
Sept. 11: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Joe’s Catholic Church, 240 W. First St.
Pulaski
Sept. 14: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 US Route 11.
Sandy Creek
Sept. 9: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Drive.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit them on Twitter at @RedCross.
