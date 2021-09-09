Help tackle the need by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross

SYRACUSE – As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen the number of blood donors coming to give drop by nearly 10%. This decline in donors is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.
Patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Sport Clips Haircuts and Red Cross partnership helps
Having a stable blood and platelet supply is the best defense against a shortage. This September, donors can do good and look good when they give blood or platelets as part of the
Red Cross and Sport Clips Tackle the Need. Give Blood campaign. Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag -TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Sept. 14, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
Sept. 15, 12:30-5 p.m., Hannibal Town Hall, 824 County Route 34, Hannibal.
Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mexico Village Hall, 3236 Main St., Mexico.
Sept. 10, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St., Oswego.
Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
Sept. 13, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek.
