Help with breast cancer during the pandemic

ADELPHI - By calling 800-877-8077 New Yorkers who are concerned about breast cancer can reach the Adelphi NY Statewide Hotline & Support Program. The women answering the phones are all breast cancer survivors trained to provide emotional support and information to callers.
“We have been providing this help for 40 years,” says executive director Reyna Machado, “and are here for anyone who has been touched by breast cancer—be it the patient or their loved ones.”
• Volunteers are covering their hotline shifts from home so there is always someone to speak with a caller in need. Anyone who needs support, call the toll free hotline at 1-800-877-8077.
• A six-week Paths To Wellness Online Series started on March 31 at 5 p.m. (Can be watched at a later date on the website or the youtube channel AUbreastcancer)
• The bilingual social workers continue to provide telephonic counseling sessions, facilitate transportation assistance for patients, and make referrals for concrete services for NUMC patients.
• Licensed social workers and interns are conducting individual and group sessions with clients. Contact Erin Nau, LCSW via email at enau@adelphi.edu or leave a message at 516-877-4314.
• A four-week Art Therapy Support Group will be launched in May where participants will use art to explore feelings, increase self-awareness and cope with life’s challenges. To register, call Angela M. Papalia, LMSW at (516) 877-4329 or via email at apapalia@adelphi.edu.
The NYS Cancer Services Program is still open and provides free or low-cost cancer screening services. If a person or someone they know feels a lump or a mass contact Angelica Medina at 516-877-4331 or via email at amedina@adelphi.edu.
The hotline is a program of the Adelphi University School of Social Work. Call 800-877-8077.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.