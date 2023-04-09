White House to fight abortion ruling

Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion, are seen at the Women’s Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 17, 2022. Mifepristone is taken first to stop the pregnancy, followed by misoprostol to induce bleeding. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Robyn Beck/AFP

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is weighing every option to strike down a “reckless” ruling by a federal judge in Texas that suspended U.S. approval of a key drug used in medication abortions, Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Health and Human Services, said on Sunday.

The administration has already filed an appeal, Becerra said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

