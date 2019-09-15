MASSENA — Two representatives from Highland Nursing Home and Rehab were on hand during Wednesday’s Massena Senior Citizens monthly board meeting to provide information about the nursing home, which changed hands this year.
Administrator Pat Barber and Social Services Director Tanya Bolia discussed the nursing home’s services with members of the Massena Senior Citizens who were present for the meeting.
The new owners are David Landa and Mark Salamon, who took over from Elizabeth Kaneb in June. Ms. Kaneb also served as administrator.
“We still do the same services,” Ms. Barber said.
Those include senior care for every stage, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, nursing rehabilitation, nutrition and exercise, individual and family counseling, wellness planning, social services, activities, beauty and barber services and dental services. It’s a fully accredited nursing and rehabilitation facility that specializes in physical and occupational therapy.
“There’s little change from what it was,” Ms. Barber said.
The nursing home expanded to a 140-bed facility in 2000, and the new owners are making renovations to the facility.
“Our rooms are spacious and semi-private are available that are separated by a wall,” she said.
Like other health care facilities, Highland Nursing and Rehab is looking for more staff.
“There is a shortage,” she said. “The staff we have are wonderful. We’re looking forward to many years there.”
Massena’s other nursing home, the former St. Regis Nursing Home, also changed hands this year. It’s now owned by Personal Health Care from Tarrytown, and became known as Massena Rehab and Nursing Center, effective May 1. John Bogosian had served as its administrator for many years, and the current administrator is Ike Bogosian.
