MASSENA — The Highland Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Massena will see about $2 million in renovations once a construction ban is lifted.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Empire State Development issued an order that all nonessential construction must shut down, except emergency construction. Essential construction could continue.
Once the ban is lifted, Administrator Patrick Russell said they have some big plans.
“We’re doing a new lobby, new floors, new dining room, new recreation room,” he said.
All of the wings will be completely refurbished.
“We have 140 beds here. We’ve only been using about 85. We have a third wing that is not in use,” Mr. Russell said. “Our hope is once this is all done and the pandemic is gone, we will fill in the other 60 beds that are going empty right now.”
In the meantime, the nursing home has been following all of the guidance to minimize any risk of the coronavirus invading the facility. That includes temporarily suspending visitation except under certain situations, such as end-of-life. Only essential health care providers and vendors are allowed inside the facility.
“Nobody has been around this facility that’s not essential. When anyone comes in, they put on a mask, have their temperature taken and answer questions about their well-being and health,” he said.
Anyone with a temperature is not allowed inside the facility, and any items from delivery services such as the U.S. Postal Service are dropped off outside.
“We report to the state every day,” Mr. Russell said.
The staff continues to ensure the facility remains safe and the residents cared for.
“The staff that works here every day are heroic. The staff is coming to work and they’re doing their jobs. We’ve never had a dietary staff that missed a meal. They come to work no matter what they have to do,” he said. “We’re doing our job. It’s a tough job.”
However, Mr. Russell said, they, like other health care facilities, are experiencing a shortage of nurses, “particularly a shortage of LPNs (licensed practical nurses), who are the rock that any facility is built on.”
“There is also a shortage of CNAs (certified nursing assistants). They used to take their classes at BOCES. That’s closed down,” he said. “People are getting burned out.”
He said the nursing home continues to recruit registered nurses and licensed practical nurses on all shifts.
“Many nurses have been laid off from outpatient clinics or elective surgery positions and would like to assist our residents in receiving the best care possible,” Mr. Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.