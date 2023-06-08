Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Smoke from Canada wildfires blankets New York, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The US Northeast, including New York City, will continue to breathe in choking smoke from fires across eastern Canada for the next few days, raising health alarms across impacted areas. Bloomberg photo by Alex Kent
ALBANY — Air quality conditions improved across much of the state on Thursday, although particulate material still hung in the air in regions and officials still warned New Yorkers to avoid significant outdoor activity.
“This continues to be a public health crisis,” said Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul during a press conference at the University at Albany regarding the smoky conditions. “We want to make sure we are deploying all of our resources and help to anybody where we can.”
She warned that the improving conditions are still far from normal, when New York state as a whole enjoys an air quality index between 20 and 50.
She urged New Yorkers to continue monitoring conditions in their homes and hometowns, avoiding the outside air whenever possible. While the smoky conditions have cleared some since the worst of Wednesday, conditions remain hazardous in many areas of the state, and conditions could worsen again while the Canadian wildfires continue to burn. Only the Adirondack Mountains are reporting healthy air quality.
“We’re seeing unhealthy air quality levels in Long Island, New York (City), eastern Lake Ontario, central New York and western New York,” the governor said.
Additionally, both the lower and upper Hudson Valley region was categorized as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Thursday.
Despite the poor air quality and the risks posed to sensitive groups, the governor said there’s no data currently suggesting that a significant number of people are going to the hospital for breathing issues.
“There are a couple of hospitals in New York City reporting more people stepping in,” she said.
Acting state Health Department Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said he believes people are being cautious because the danger is so visible around them.
“You can see this, everybody has noticed it, and unlike the pandemic you can see the impact,” he said. “I think that’s why people are staying inside, hunkering down, wearing masks outside. It’s interesting.”
The governor urged New Yorkers to wear N95 respirator masks when outdoors, especially for extended periods, and to limit the amount of unfiltered outdoor air they breathe in at home or in their cars. She urged people to check in on neighbors, family and friends, people who may not be watching conditions closely and who may have trouble breathing.
“Similar to a snowstorm, check on your neighbors, check on senior citizens who may not be on a cell phone, may not be watching the news, and these are some of the most vulnerable people we have in our state,” she said.
When traveling in a vehicle, she suggested drivers engage the recirculate button, which reuses the air inside the car for climate control, and homeowners ensure any AC units or central air systems are using interior or filtered outdoor air.
On Thursday, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand reiterated her call for the U.S. Forest Service to stand ready to help the Canadians fight the fires in Quebec and the western provinces.
“I’m also asking the Senate Appropriations Committee to allocate $5 billion to modernize the clean air status and trends network of air quality monitoring stations in five northeastern states, including New York,” she said.
That network, called CASTNET, monitors and tracks pollutant concentrations, the atmosphere and ecological effects across the nation, especially in rural and tribal communities that lack private monitoring systems. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suspended operations as of May 2022 at a number of the network’s monitoring stations due to budget constraints.
A number of monitoring sites, both opened and closed, dot upstate New York, from Whiteface Mountain in the northeast reaches to a site at Connecticut Hill near Ithaca.
Of five stations in New York, only one is closed: the monitoring station at the Huntington Wildlife Forest in Newcomb, Essex County, at the heart of the Adirondack State Park.
“These stations are essential to keeping our community safe, but they are in great need of an upgrade,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
The senator urged employers across the state to allow employees to work from home, to avoid the exposure to the smoke that would come with a commute, and urged all who can to stay inside as much as possible.
In an appeal that echoed the calls from the COVID-19 pandemic, the senator urged people to stay safe.
“If we remain vigilant and work together to follow safety protocols, we can help protect each other and our families,” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.