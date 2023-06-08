Governor: check your neighbors’ well-being

The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor is barely visible as smoke from wildfires in Quebec spread across the region on Tuesday. Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

 Gardiner Anderson

ALBANY — Air quality conditions improved across much of the state on Thursday, although particulate material still hung in the air in regions and officials still warned New Yorkers to avoid significant outdoor activity.

“This continues to be a public health crisis,” said Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul during a press conference at the University at Albany regarding the smoky conditions. “We want to make sure we are deploying all of our resources and help to anybody where we can.”

Governor: check your neighbors’ well-being

Smoke from Canada wildfires blankets New York, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The US Northeast, including New York City, will continue to breathe in choking smoke from fires across eastern Canada for the next few days, raising health alarms across impacted areas. Bloomberg photo by Alex Kent
