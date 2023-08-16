MALONE — The Franklin County Public Health Department has been notified that a horse in the Moria area has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE, triple E) virus, the agency announced Wednesday in a press release.
The EEE virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians, the release said. This very rare, but serious virus can cause inflammation of the brain, also known as encephalitis.
A horse in Brier Hill, St. Lawrence County, tested positive for the EEE virus earlier this month.
About 5 to 10 EEE human cases are reported each year in the U.S. In New York there have been eight human disease cases between 2003 and 2022, the release said, in Oswego and Onondaga counties.
EEE can cause various symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, or coma, according to the health department, and those under age 15 or over age 50, are more likely to develop a severe form of EEE. The best way to prevent EEE is to protect against mosquito bites. There are no medications to prevent or treat EEE virus infections in humans, according to the health department.
The health department recommends that horse owners consult with their veterinarian about vaccination against EEE. There are no human vaccines for EEE.
The health department suggests take the following steps to protect yourself against mosquito bites:
• Cover your skin as completely as possible when outside when mosquitoes are present and active. Wear long sleeves, pants and socks.
• Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 and follow label directions. Do not apply repellent directly to children; instead apply it to your own hands and them rub int onto your child. Avoid applying to your face and wash your skin and clothing thoroughly after coming indoors.
• Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors. Make sure the screens are free of rips, tears and holes.
• Eliminate all standing water on or around your home and property where mosquitoes can breed. Make sure your roof gutters drain correctly and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall. Remove or turn over any items that may hold stagnant water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers to prevent mosquitoes from breading. Clear vegetation and waste from the edge of ponds.
