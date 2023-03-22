OSWEGO – Hospice care continues to be available in Oswego County, despite the announcement last year that the county’s hospice office would be closing, said Elena Twiss, executive director, Friends of Oswego County Hospice, (FOCH).
“There has been some confusion and an assumption by some that hospice services were no longer available in our county. At present, Hospice of Central New York and the Finger Lakes is providing hospice care to patients in Oswego County,“ Twiss said. “In addition, the Friends of Oswego County Hospice continues to operate and support these patients and we are actively engaged with this agency. We are continuing to operate Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one. We are also bringing a greater focus on providing bereavement counseling and resources to those we serve in our county.”
