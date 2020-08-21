WATERTOWN — Hospice of Jefferson County has announced the 2020 New York State Hospice Report, prepared for the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of New York, lists Hospice of Jefferson County as No. 1 for hospice quality care in the state.
This rating is based on performance quality measures and family satisfaction data submitted to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“Our mission statement of providing expert and compassionate care drives everything we do,” said Diana Woodhouse, Ph.D., RN, CEO, in a statement. “Our interdisciplinary staff, which includes our volunteers, work together to plan care that meets the needs of patients and families; they go above and beyond 24 hours a day to make sure that excellent care is delivered. Excellence is the benchmark, and they meet that benchmark consistently. I am extraordinarily proud to work with each of them.”
