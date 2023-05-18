WATERTOWN — Hospice of Jefferson County will start welcoming more patients today after its “Room with a View” residence expansion project years in the making.
Hospice held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated facility on Thursday afternoon in front of a crowd eager to get a tour of the new site.
The total renovations cost about $3 million.
There will be four new rooms each with their own bathroom with a shower, a new family room, utility room, meditation room, a solarium and a lounge for staff.
“Not every place in New York state, not every county, has a facility like this, a Hospice facility here on-site with care on-site, that does not exist in many other places in New York state,” said WWNYTV-7 anchor and News Director Jeff Cole, also a former president of the Hospice Foundation board. “This is truly a gem to have in our community.”
Hospice CEO Diana K. Woodhouse thanked the community and those who helped make the expansion a reality.
The project was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of the extra time, Hospice was able to identify that the HVAC system needed updating.
Ms. Woodhouse said the next step is upgrading the outside with healing gardens and walkways.
She said Robin Hoffman, a landscape architect, will be donating her time to help design a garden landscape.
Ms. Woodhouse said the garden “will grow and flourish over time.”
Kathy L. Arendt, director of marketing and community relations, said the ribbon-cutting ceremony brings “a sense of joy and pride.”
“This is a long time coming,” she said.
Initially, there were going to be eight new rooms. Those were reduced to four because of the pandemic, but “because of the community support, and just rallying behind us, we were able to make this day happen,” Ms. Arendt said.
The amount of people who showed up to the ceremony wasn’t surprising to Ms. Arendt because of the support the community has shown to Hospice over the years.
“This is a place where people are just thrilled to be able to show it off and have a place for their loved ones to be,” she said.
The new addition will allow for Hospice to have more patients in a place where they generally have a waiting list.
“A waiting list at Hospice is a very difficult thing because no one knows how long that’s going to be so we want to get them in as soon as possible. Having four more is a godsend,” she said.
Ms. Woodhouse said they identified the need for the expansion about eight years ago, which is when they started planning for it.
She said when they initially planned to add eight rooms and the pandemic hit, they lost state funding that they were counting on.
Ms. Woodhouse will be retiring in July and she said this project is something she was extremely passionate about.
“It means a lot to me that we’ve been able to accomplish this,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful way to end my career.”
“I was so touched by the people that came,” she added. “Many people called to say they couldn’t come so the response was even broader than the people that came today, but I was so touched.”
She also said the staff was the best she has ever worked with, and extra staff has been hired.
Ms. Arendt said they are extremely grateful for the support they have received.
