HENDERSON HARBOR — Hospice of Jefferson County will host a Harvest Festival from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Westview Lodge & Marina in Henderson Harbor.
The event will feature food, a silent auction, raffles, vendors and more.
Due to the fact that this is a COVID compliant event, there will be a limited number of dine-in seats, which can be reserved by calling Hospice at (315) 788-7323.
Dine-in and take-out tickets, $25 and $18, respectively, will be available at Hospice and the Westview Lodge. The event will also feature a cash bar.
Dine-in menu features perch paté, silver dollar stuffed mushrooms, pulled pork plate or sliders, pineapple slaw, salt potatoes, corn on the cob, mac salad, pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake and cider.
Take-out menu offers pulled pork plate or sliders, pineapple slaw, salt potatoes, corn on the cob, mac salad and pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake.
