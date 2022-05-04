POTSDAM — It’s getting harder to find affordable homes or apartments for many individuals, and it’s even harder to find accommodations for those with mental illness, according to a mobile crisis counselor with Reachout of St. Lawrence County.
“During the pandemic, it was a difficult time and then sometimes there were restrictions on people moving in and out,” Edwin A. Sachs said.
Reachout of St. Lawrence County works with people who are struggling with mental illness.
“Many people who have persistent mental illness find housing in our traditional senior complexes that allow anyone with disabilities to live there. That can be very comfortable. Usually those facilities are good quality and (have) reasonable pricing,” Mr. Sachs said.
With the start of the pandemic, the number of people needing assistance from Reachout of St. Lawrence County jumped, he said.
“As soon as the pandemic started two years ago, our crisis numbers doubled and in many months tripled or quadrupled over the historical numbers. So, certainly the last two years have been an incredibly difficult time for the mental wellness of our communities,” Mr. Sachs said. “People who might have been doing well outside the pandemic struggle with anxiety and depression and we see some of that continuing. People who already had struggles with mental illness found themselves in a much worse state, and so I say for many months triple and quadruple the number of crisis calls came our way.”
While some of that population has found comfortable housing, others aren’t so lucky, he said.
“My biggest concern I think from the mental health side is those who have ongoing severe mental illness that makes it difficult for them to live in a community like a senior citizens housing complex,” he said.
He said Reachout has seen people who have been removed from their homes, “and now with the eviction moratorium ending, we’re seeing some small numbers, not large, but some small numbers of individuals who are now being removed from their housing.”
Mr. Sachs said one recent case involved a facility where residents left because it was difficult to live with an individual who had persistent mental illness.
“So, the landlord is left with just one tenant, and now the landlord is able to remove that tenant because of his actions. The trial then is there’s no place for an individual like that to go. They build a terrible reputation. The public housing facilities won’t accept them. Other landlords have heard,” Mr. Sachs said. “We’re at risk at this individual becoming homeless literally because no one really will accept him. Not even single-room occupancy facilities would be willing to accept him.”
He said the biggest housing issue is finding facilities for people with persistent severe mental illness where they have direct oversight.
“They can find a comfortable housing situation that has medical and mental health oversight and allows them to live the best life that they’re able to live. That’s what we’ve always seen and, like everything else, it’s exacerbated during these last few years, where more people are more upset and there are less opportunities for them to find a reasonable place to live with the care that they need,” Mr. Sachs said.
Reachout of St. Lawrence County, which is led by Executive Director Karen Easter, started as a student club at SUNY Potsdam. It has a 24-hour hotline at 315-265-2422 for anyone who is looking to talk or looking for housing referrals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.