The New York State HPV Coalition applauds the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Pediatrics team for their efforts to reduce cancer risk and other HPV-related diseases through increased vaccinations of adolescents in the Capital Region.
With at least 40% of adolescents in New York not vaccinated against HPV, the New York State HPV Coalition, the state Department of Health and the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene united to develop an awards campaign in 2021 to recognize health systems across the region that have excelled at increasing HPV vaccination rates in youth. These awards, the first of their kind, are based upon immunization registry data of individuals 18 years of age and younger.
A 2021 HPV vaccination Honoree Most Improved Award was presented to St. Peters Health Center for Children for having the highest percentage point increase in the Capital Region. A complete list of winners is available at www.nyshpv.org/nys-hpv-vaccination-honor-roll.
“We know the key to increased HPV vaccinations rest strongly on pediatric and family care practices,” said Michael Seserman, manager of Strategic Partnerships for the American Cancer Society and co-chairperson of the NYS HPV Coalition. “The CHMC Pediatrics practice deserves to be recognized for their work as cancer prevention leaders,” he added.
“To prevent more cancer and save more lives I applaud all health systems and family practices who are coming together to help improve vaccination rates, educating parents and caregivers about the importance of the HPV vaccination” said Richard Duvall, Claxton-Hepburn chief executive officer and president, “We are proud to champion this effort in our area.”
About 14 million people, including teens, become infected with the human papillomavirus, or HPV, each year. An estimated 80% of people will get HPV during their lives. While most HPV infections go away on their own without lasting health problems, there is no way to know if an infection will lead to cancer. HPV infection is known to cause six different types of cancer: cervical, vaginal, vulvar, anal, penile and throat cancers.
According to the American Cancer Society, this two-shot vaccine series given to boys and girls at ages 11-12 has the potential to help prevent more than 29,000 cases of HPV cancers in men and women each year.
