POTSDAM — From within the village, from Jefferson County, even from Buffalo, New Yorkers are flocking to SUNY Potsdam for coronavirus vaccine appointments.
Opened Jan. 18, the state-run vaccination center will enter its third week of operation on Monday.
Coming from the hamlet of Plessis in the town of Alexandria Thursday afternoon, James H. Mercer said he was initially doubtful about how organized the site would be. He said he signed up for an appointment about two weeks ago and drove more than 60 miles to St. Lawrence County.
“It was smooth as hell,” Mr. Mercer said, patting his arm with satisfaction, after a roughly 20-minute process inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Of New York’s 13 state-run points of dispensing, or PODs, seven currently have appointment availability through mid-April. Earlier this week and into Friday morning, only SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh International Airport were accepting appointments, but by late Friday afternoon, the state’s online eligibility and appointment portal updated availability at SUNY Albany, the New York State Fairgrounds, Westchester County Center, SUNY Stony Brook and the Javits Center in Manhattan.
In the north country, a few single slots remain at SUNY Potsdam, scattered through late February and early March. From March 19 to April 16, more than 400 open slots are listed for each day at the Potsdam site, and a few hundred daily appointments are open at the Plattsburgh site starting April 13, according to the portal Friday afternoon.
Appointments are not currently available at state-run sites in Utica, Binghamton, Rochester, Buffalo, Long Island and Queens.
Greg and Cheryl Blair, of Winthrop, were vaccinated at SUNY Potsdam Thursday, after making an appointment on Monday. A Norwood couple described their inoculations as “noneventful.” Others, according to National Guard on site this week, have traveled from as far as Buffalo for vaccine appointments.
State PODs are requiring two types of eligibility proof — identification and current employment. A driver’s license, passport, or other legal representation of date of birth and residency are acceptable as identification. Proof of occupation may include an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or a pay stub.
National Guard members, volunteers and St. Lawrence Health System employees populate the vaccination center at Maxcy Hall, where roughly 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered each day. Those who receive a first dose are scheduled for a second-dose appointment at the same site.
Once vaccines arrive in Jefferson County, a twice weekly clinic will be hosted by Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Announced this week, the anticipated clinic will be facilitated by Carthage Area Hospital, Jefferson County Public Health Service, North Country Family Health Center, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and the Volunteer Transportation Center.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is still working to launch its own vaccination PODs at the Gouverneur Community Center, Massena Community Center and the Ogdensburg Golden Dome as weekly doses are distributed from the federal government to states, and states to state-run sites and counties.
Last week, Clifton-Fine Hospital administered 400 Moderna vaccines at the Star Lake Fire Department. Appointment availability in Gouverneur, Massena, Ogdensburg and Star Lake is listed as “coming soon” on the county website.
Whether New York residents schedule appointments at state-run sites, pharmacies or county providers, phased eligibility remains the same.
Those eligible in Phases 1a and 1b of the state’s vaccine distribution plan include people 65 and older, high-risk hospital workers, nursing home residents and staff, EMS workers and first responders, corrections officers, people administering coronavirus vaccines, nursing home residents and staff, public health workers in direct contact with patients, in-person college instructors, P-12 teachers and staff, grocery store workers, public transit employees, and people living or working in homeless shelters.
To check your eligibility, visit www.am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
