GOUVERNEUR — The group that organized the annual breast cancer walk in this community has a new name.
The organization is now known as the Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund.
“It encompasses our full mission better,” Terry A. Pistolesi, a 16-year member of the group’s board said.
Hundreds of people, most wearing some pink clothing, filled Gouverneur’s Village Park in preparation for the mile-long walk across the Oswegatchie River to Mills Park Saturday.
At 10 a.m., an announcement over the P.A. saying the total raised had passed $40,000 brought a rousing cheer from the crowd.
By the end of the day, Ms. Pistolesi said, she expected the total to be more than $150,000.
All that money will go to aid victims of breast and ovarian cancers.
The mission of the organization is to address people’s financial needs during their recovery or while in the process of determining whether they are afflicted. The only criteria for applicants is that they must live in St. Lawrence, Jefferson or Lewis counties.
Everyone, once diagnosed, receives a care package with comfort items like blankets and pillows and a book describing likely treatment in terms a lay person can understand, according to Ms. Pistolesi.
Then the fund helps with items such as gas, food, money for traveling and more.
The volunteer effort to pull off the walk every year is amazing, Ms. Pistolesi said.
“The fire department, the police, they make it safe for everyone,” she said.
The tiny park was wall-to-wall people as the start of the walk approached.
Shortly before 11 a.m., the walk began led by a firetruck with all its lights flashing.
The mass of people filled two lanes of Route 11 and stretched nearly 200 yards long.
There were no gaps as they made their way across the river. The crowd consisted of people of all ages, some in wheelchairs, some in baby carriages, some with canes, all smiling, all walking with one purpose.
