Calling all health care workers who want more information about COVID-19, its spread and vaccinations, especially those grappling with the decision to be vaccinated or leave a job they love:
A leading infectious disease expert will be available to answer questions at 3 p.m. today via Zoom.
The Watertown Daily Times, in an effort to foster the spread of science-based, objective information in the north country, will be hosting Dr. Susan E. Hassig, an infectious disease epidemiologist who has been on the Tulane University faculty in the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine for 25 years.
Dr. Hassig researches and teaches about infectious diseases and their prevention. Lately, she has also been investigating the outbreak and progression of epidemics and how they can be controlled. She said she has been mostly focused on COVID-19 for the past 18 months.
She has been consulted by media outlets for her expertise locally around Tulane, in New Orleans, nationally and internationally, including by Fox News and the New York Times.
This question-and-answer forum will not be about the politics surrounding COVID-19 and its handling, including the state vaccine mandate for health care workers.
All other questions about the virus, the disease and the vaccines, however, will be welcome.
Anyone interested in joining the Zoom meeting with Dr. Hassig by video or telephone should email reporter Julie Abbass at jabbass@wdt.net.
