Influenza cases on the rise across the country and here at home

Oswego County laboratory-confirmed influenza cases by year. Graphic provided by the Oswego County Health Department Preventive Division.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department observed National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 5 through 9, by reminding people that it’s not too late for everyone aged six months and older to get their annual flu shot.

“Last week 444 new cases of influenza were reported for Oswego County, with 53% occurring in children between the ages of five and 17 years,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, M.D. “This week’s numbers have doubled from the week before and are our highest number of positive flu cases for a single week in over a decade. While this increase may be partly due to an increase in testing for influenza compared to previous years, it also likely represents a true increase given the trends we are hearing about across the country.”

