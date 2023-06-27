Insurance dispute with Syracuse hospital threatens to disrupt care

St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center. Ellen Blalock/Post-Standard

SYRACUSE — Nearly 20,000 people with UnitedHealthcare insurance risk disrupted care at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center if the two sides can’t reach a new contract by the end of Friday.

Without a new contract, many patients with UnitedHealthcare plans would immediately be switched to “out of network” coverage for all St. Joseph’s Health providers and services. That could significantly increase out-of-pocket costs overnight.

