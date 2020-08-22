PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Ambulance Service and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse have joined together to cosponsor a mobile mammography clinic on Oct. 6 in the parking lot of IRAS at 6.5 Sand St.
The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and depending on turnout, could become a recurrent event. This event is for women 40 and older who have not had a mammogram within the last year and are not showing any signs or symptoms of breast cancer.
Registration is required by phone by calling (315) 464-2582, or via the following link: https://www.upstate.edu/mobile-mammography/request-appt.php
