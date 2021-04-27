LOWVILLE — Visitation at the Lewis County nursing home was suspended Tuesday, but this time, it’s not because of COVID-19.
According to a news release issued at about 1 p.m., the county Residential Health Care Facility is once again blocking visitors from coming into the facility until further notice. The reason for the suspension is an outbreak of scabies on the first floor of the facility.
A total of 15 residents and staff were diagnosed with the condition, which is caused by a particular skin mite that burrows into the skin, causing an itchy, pimply rash. The condition is spread through skin-to-skin contact.
Although the only known cases of scabies are currently on the first floor, the facility administration is taking action on all four floors of residents.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to the positive cases on the first floor and the possibility of exposure on other floors, we will begin treatment for all residents,” said Debra Wurz, facility administrator.
The condition is treated with both topical creams and oral medications.
The facility will be off-limits for visitors until “there are no positive cases in the facility to prevent any possible transmission to residents, staff, and visitors,” according to the release.
The hospital and doctor practices also on the Lewis County Health System’s main campus are not effected by this suspension.
