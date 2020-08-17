WATERTOWN — A food and milk distribution will take place at Jefferson Community College on Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m.
The distribution will include 4,000 gallons of milk from processor Dairy Farmers of America and 21,000 pounds of additional food through USDA-approved vendor Renzi Foodservice.
Jefferson Community College offices will be closed to foot traffic Tuesday due to the distribution being held on campus. College offices will remain open virtually.
