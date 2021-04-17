WATERTOWN — Fazzi Associates recently presented the Jefferson County Public Health Service with the Home Health Care Community Assessment of Health Care Providers Survey 2020 Patient Satisfaction Award of Distinction for demonstrated superior performance.
The survey is designed to measure the experiences of people receiving home health care from Medicare-certified home health agencies and is conducted throughout the United States for home health agencies by approved survey vendors.
As a selected agency, the Jefferson County Public Health Service Certified Home Health Agency is a national best practice agency, and as a proven leader has placed in the top 25% of Fazzi’s national patient satisfaction database based on a comparative analysis.
“To receive this distinction is really a tribute to the excellent care that our clinical and paraprofessional staff deliver to patients in their homes each and every day,” said Ginger B. Hall, Jefferson County Director of Public Health, in a statement. “Every day we strive to not only provide the best care possible to patients, but to ensure their individual outcomes can be met in such a way that avoids costly emergency department visits and/or inpatient hospitalizations, achieve greater independence in their recoveries, and to remain in their homes.”
The survey is a 34-item questionnaire and data collection methodology to measure patient perceptions of their skilled home care. The survey can be completed by the patient, or the patient may have a proxy answer the questionnaire with their responses by three survey modes: mail, telephone, and mixed mode. There are 25 “core questions” and nine “about you” questions covering topics such as communication about care, pain and prescription medication use, staying informed about scheduling, and global ratings.
The survey is required for Medicare annual payment update requirements. Data results are posted on Home Health Compare at www.medicare.gov. For more information on the survey, visit the HHCAHPS website: https://homehealthcahps.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.