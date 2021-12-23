WATERTOWN — As the year draws to a close, there have been 26 confirmed overdose deaths in Jefferson County for 2021, with another five possible overdose deaths pending toxicology confirmation.
Jefferson County Public Health warns, as the county continues to experience heightened overdose activity from substance use, excessive stress during the holidays can trigger a number of behavioral patterns for some people, and this can be a particularly vulnerable time for those struggling with substance use.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Jefferson County Department of Community Services, and the Alliance for Better Communities are all concerned about substance use and overdoses during the holiday period, and want to ensure that everyone in the community knows that there are resources available to help, sending out a press release Thursday listing those that are available to residents in need.
The resources listed are as follows:
Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
NRCIL Recovery WarmLine: (315) 755-8408
Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 or (315) 777-9681
Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
Samaritan Medical Center – Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours, and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends
Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 467369
ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, which allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
The Alliance for Better Communities is also able to provide Harm Reduction Kits to interested individuals and families, which contain Deterra, a drug deactivation system that is plant-based, green, and easy to use. It allows someone to dispose of dangerous drugs, even legal prescriptions, so they do not unintentionally fall into the hands of another.
The kit contains gloves, a small medical kit and fentanyl test strips. Rapid Response Fentanyl Test Strips register whether or not deadly fentanyl is present in any other drug or substance, as knowing that information could easily save a life. Also, another important part of these kits is a “Resources for Addiction Recovery” card that lists agencies and services with phone numbers for anyone who is in crisis, needs help in the future, or is just looking for information.
The Alliance is working to make these Harm Reduction Kits available community wide, and anyone can also call the Alliance for Better Communities at (315) 788-4660 to obtain a kit directly.
Additionally, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and the Watertown City Police Department have kits available on all cruisers. If flagged down and asked, they will provide Harm Reduction Kits with fentanyl test strips, no questions asked, according to the release.
To receive Naloxone training and free kits, community members can contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.
Public Health also encourages everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications as they can contribute to substance abuse issues, along with harming the environment. In Jefferson County, pharmaceutical waste can be disposed of at:
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 753 Waterman Dr, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All items should be placed in a plastic bag and cannot contain needles, creams, epi-pens or liquid medications. Accepts all drugs.
Guthrie Ambulatory Health Care Clinic, 11050 Mt Belvedere Blvd, Fort Drum. Accepts all drugs.
US Army Conner Troop Medical Clinic, Euphrates River Valley Rd, Fort Drum. Accepts all drugs
Kinney Drugs, all locations, during Medication Collection Day — the last Saturday of every month. Kinney does not accept controlled prescriptions such as Oxycontin, Percocet and Hydrocodone.
