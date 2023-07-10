WATERTOWN — Hospice of Jefferson County announced that Anna Patterson will serve as the next chief executive officer following the retirement of Diana Woodhouse beginning this summer.
Patterson currently serves as the executive director of the Ives Hill Retirement Community and Lodge at Ives Hill.
“Diana’s passion for hospice service is unparalleled. During her tenure, she strove to make services more accessible to our community and successfully led a team of highly skilled staff and volunteers to achieve the best in end-of-life care and award-winning levels of customer satisfaction. The Board of Directors is confident that Anna Patterson will ably take up the reins and continue Hospice of Jefferson County’s service to our community at the highest possible levels,” Maureen Cean, president of the Hospice board, said in a news release.
Woodhouse said she is pleased to see Patterson as the next CEO of Hospice.
“I am confident that she has the caring and competent leadership needed to fulfill our mission and to lead Hospice into the future,” Woodhouse said in the news release.
Patterson said she is honored to join Hospice.
“I have always deeply respected the work of Hospice and, I plan to continue its mission of providing care and support to the patients and families of Hospice and to the community as a whole,” she said in the news release. “I would like to wish Diana well in her retirement.”
Patterson will begin with Hospice in early August.
