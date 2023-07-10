Hospice of Jefferson Co. names next chief officer

Patterson — Anna Patterson has been appointed the next chief executive officer of Hospice of Jefferson County. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — Hospice of Jefferson County announced that Anna Patterson will serve as the next chief executive officer following the retirement of Diana Woodhouse beginning this summer.

Patterson currently serves as the executive director of the Ives Hill Retirement Community and Lodge at Ives Hill.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.