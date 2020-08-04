YMCAs across the state are petitioning to reopen their facilities, including the locations in Watertown.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislatures, wrote in an email to leadership at the Watertown YMCA that he is continuing to advocate for the reopening of gyms, even if there has to be limitations on capacity.
“I can not imagine a scenario or need to keep any business closed any further,” he wrote in the email. “Think about it, we are talking about opening schools. If we cannot open a gym we surely cannot manage a school opening.”
Denise K. Young, CEO of the Watertown YMCA, said she knows the facilities can be open safely. Certain activities have started back up — like the pools, racquetball courts, gymnastics, dance and day camps. They’ve continued child care. And through it all they have strict cleaning procedures, health screenings and mask requirements. A recent email sent to YMCA members included a link to a petition on behalf of YMCAs across the state, advocating for their reopen. There were nearly 4,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re doing a whole lot of things and we want to do everything,” she said. “We want to keep our community safe, and strong immune systems mean healthy people.”
And she thanks Mr. Gray for being an advocate.
“Scott has been a wonderful advocate for this entire region,” Ms. Young said. “He is a voice of reason.”
