WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has experienced four known overdoses from drug use within the last 24 hours, all of which were non-fatal, prompting the county to send out an overdose warning.
According to a release from Jefferson County Public Health, individuals using drugs, including but not limited to marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, must understand that no drug is safe, and any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.
According to data submitted by first responders utilizing the Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) software system, the county has experienced 192 known overdoses from drug use in 2020 to date. Heroin and Fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs in 75 percent of cases, however other drugs or combinations of drugs are also causing these overdoses.
Per data submitted in the ODMAP system, overdose activity reported includes 18 in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 27 in April, 32 in May, 35 in June, 21 in July, 14 in August, and seven to date in September - four within the last 24 hours.
There have been 22 confirmed overdose deaths for 2020 in Jefferson County, including three in January, one in February, five in March, two in April, two in May, eight in June, and one in July. Twenty, or 91 percent, of these confirmed deaths are due to opioids; 18 of these attributed specifically to the opioid fentanyl. An additional one suspected overdose fatality is pending toxicology report confirmation.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Jefferson County Department of Community Services, and the Alliance for Better Communities want to remind people that a number of community resources have been established and expanded to help people who have substance use disorders, and for people to access these resources to receive assistance and treatment:
Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
Samaritan Medical Center - Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours;
and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.
Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 of (315) 777-9681
Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
To receive Naloxone training and free kits, contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY. The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, which allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
