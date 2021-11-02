WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The county has now reported seven COVID-19 deaths in the past two days, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 110.
Jefferson County also reported 127 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing its total to 10,972. Hospitalizations also rose by three since Monday, for a total of 22 patients.
St. Lawrence County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 12,717. Hospitalizations increased by one from Monday, to 33. The county has experienced 131 deaths.
Lewis County added five new virus cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 3,336. Five people are in the hospital, unchanged from Monday. The county has recorded 33 COVID-related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.