WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported one new COVID-19 death Monday as the total number of virus cases in the tri-county area rose by more than 1,000 over the holiday weekend.
Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 1,050 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.
Jefferson County reported 479 new cases over the four-day period, an average of about 120 cases per day, bringing its total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic 15,714. Hospitalizations due to the virus decreased by three since Thursday, to 18. The latest death brings the county’s total number of deaths to 146.
St. Lawrence County reported 452 new cases, for a total of 18,106. Fourteen people are hospitalized, one more than Thursday. The county has experienced 159 deaths.
Lewis County reported 119 cases, bringing its total to 4,608. There are nine people in the hospital, down one from Thursday. The county has experienced 39 deaths.
