WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported Thursday that one additional resident has died from COVID-19-related illness.
The tri-county area also reported a total of 135 new cases of the virus.
The death in Jefferson County brings the total number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic to 96. The county also reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 10,254. There are 21 people hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of two from Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 87 new cases, bringing its total to 12,026. Twenty-four people are hospitalized, an increase of four from Wednesday. The county has experience 126 COVID-19-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 11 new virus cases Thursday, raising its total to 3,196. Seven residents are in the hospital, unchanged from Wednesday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
