WATERTOWN — As the nation sees a shortage of medical first responders, Jefferson County is forming a first-ever EMS academy weeks shorter than normal and free for students.
Paul Barter, director of the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Medical Services, said his department is the first in the U.S. to try this style of emergency medical technician basic academy. It starts at the end of the month and runs only five weeks. Many EMS courses take months.
The other unique difference is that it’s free to students. In most cases, students need to already be affiliated with a volunteer agency in order to participate in an EMS course at no cost. If they are not with an agency, they typically have to pay for the tuition themselves. But the county’s new program is free, and anyone who applies is accepted — that way students can complete the course and then become part of their local agency, not the other way around.
“This is a fabulous opportunity,” Mr. Barter said. “It is designed to try to decrease the current burden on the EMS system and the health care industry in general.”
The course is supported by a grant from the state. Guilfoyle Ambulance Service is helping with instructors, and William F. Caprara of F.X. Caprara is providing the county with a large training facility, the recently purchased Bruce M. Wright Memorial Conference Center.
“Guilfoyle has been instrumental,” Mr. Barter said. “And Billy Caprara has been really helpful. With everyone’s contributions, we were able to get this thing rolling.”
Jefferson County was allotted 20 students to train in the course. By Tuesday, Mr. Barter said his department had already received more than 30 inquiries from people looking for a career in EMS, retired individuals or community members with other careers who want to get involved.
“There are a lot of positive aspects to this course,” he said. “It’s a win-win. Even if we get 20 new providers into our county, that’s going to help the burden on the system.”
There is a waiting list, but people may still apply by calling county EMS at 315-786-3760.
