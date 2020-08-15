WATERTOWN — Another horse in Jefferson County has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. To date, a total of four horses have tested positive for EEE in the area of Perch Lake. Additionally, seven horses have died within the last two weeks with symptoms consistent with EEE — six of which were located in the Perch Lake area, and one near Redwood.
In response, Jefferson County Public Health Service will use aerial spraying, which is used effectively to control EEE in many areas of the state, to reduce the mosquitoes in the Perch Lake region. The spraying will take place between Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, dependent on weather. JCPHS will publicize the exact date when it is determined. The spraying of Kontrol 30-30 will occur at dusk to target mosquitoes who are active and to reduce the chance of affecting beneficial insects. The spraying will not take place over open water and efforts have been made to minimally impact residential areas and croplands. The areas targeted are the breeding and resting places of mosquitoes within the area where the horses have tested positive for EEE. A detailed map of the spray area and the product label are available on the JCPHS website, www.jcphs.org.
EEE is a very rare but serious disease caused by the bite of a mosquito. Mosquitoes infected with EEE virus can infect horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles, amphibians and people. About five to ten EEE cases in humans are reported each year in the U.S., with the risk of getting EEE highest from late July through September.
People at the greatest risk of developing severe disease are those over 50 or younger than 15. There is no specific treatment available for EEE.
Mosquito bites can be prevented by:
— Wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period.
— Applying a mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535
— Repairing screens in your home so mosquitoes cannot enter.
— Emptying and scrubbing, turning over, covering, or throwing out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers, effectively eliminating places for mosquitoes to lay eggs.
Those with questions may call (315) 786-3720.
