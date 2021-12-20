WATERTOWN — Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday across the tri-county area, with all three counties reporting at least one death over the weekend.
St. Lawrence reported that two residents have died due to the virus, while Jefferson and Lewis counties each reported one new death.
The tri-county area also reported 289 new virus cases since Friday. None of the counties report COVID-19 data over weekends, so the changes in totals reflect a three-day period.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County bring its total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 155. It also reported 185 new virus cases, bringing its total to 16,820. There are 32 county residents hospitalized due to the COVID-19, up six from Friday.
The death in Jefferson County brings its total to 142. The county reported 66 new cases, for a total of 14,563. Hospitalizations declined by seven patients since Friday to 22.
Lewis County’s death brings its total to 39. The county reported 38 new virus cases, bringing its total to 4,272. Five people are in the hospital, four fewer than Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.