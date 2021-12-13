WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported one new COVID-19-related death Monday.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of virus deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 138. The death in St. Lawrence County brings its total to 150.
The tri-county area also reported a total of 426 new virus cases since Friday. None of the three counties report COVID-19 data over weekends, so the changes in totals reflect the three-day period.
St. Lawrence reported 207 new virus cases, bringing its total since March 2020 to 16,214. Thirty-four people are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of three since Friday.
Jefferson County reported 171 new cases, for a total of 14,251. There are 28 people hospitalized, two more than Friday.
Lewis County added 48 cases, bringing its total to 4,154. Five residents are in the hospital, a decrease of three from Friday. The county has experienced 38 COVID-19-related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.