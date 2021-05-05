WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 38 new cases of COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Lewis County did not update its COVID-19 information from Tuesday.
No deaths were reported in Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 211.
Jefferson County added 28 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,740. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 2.8%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 18, for a new total of 6,438.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increase by eight to 209, and hospitalizations increased by two to seven patients.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine and 388 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 10 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,229. No deaths were reported.
Two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Tuesday.
There are currently 93 known active cases in the county, an increase of four from Tuesday, and a total of 7,040 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 310,075 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County has reported 2,194 cases of the virus since March 2020. Thirty deaths have been reported within the county.
The data comes from local county health departments.
