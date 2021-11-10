WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties each reported Wednesday that a resident has died of COVID-19-related illness as the number of cases across the tri-county area rose by 213.
The death in Jefferson County brings its total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 119, while the death in St. Lawrence County brings its total to 137.
St. Lawrence County also reported 97 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 13,295. There are 18 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, two fewer than Tuesday.
Jefferson County reported 101 new virus cases, for a total of 11,542. Twenty people are in the hospital, four more than Tuesday.
Lewis County reported 15 new cases, bringing its total to 3,445. Fourteen people are hospitalized, down one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 35 deaths.
