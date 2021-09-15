WATERTOWN — Both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.
For Jefferson County, it was the first death reported in three weeks. For St. Lawrence County, it was the 12th death reported in just over two weeks.
In total, the tri-county area also reported 177 new cases of the virus Monday.
St. Lawrence County reported 88 new cases, with 23 people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has now experienced 110 COVID-19 deaths. Jefferson County recorded 77 new virus cases, with 14 people in the hospital, an increase of four since Tuesday. The county has now experienced 90 deaths. Lewis County reported 12 new cases, with four people hospitalized. The county has had 31 people die due to the virus.
