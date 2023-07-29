Johnson & Johnson cancer lawsuit strategy tossed by bankruptcy judge
Johnson & Johnson cannot use a unit’s bankruptcy case to press tens of thousands of cancer victims to drop their lawsuits and accept an $8.9 billion settlement, a judge ruled.
Johnson & Johnson cancer lawsuit strategy tossed by bankruptcy judge
Johnson & Johnson cannot use a unit's bankruptcy case to press tens of thousands of cancer victims to drop their lawsuits and accept an $8.9 billion settlement, a judge ruled.
For the second time in about six months, federal courts dismissed the bankruptcy case of LTL Management. J&J created the unit to end all current and future health claims related to baby powder and other products made with talc that was allegedly tainted with a toxic substance.
J&J faces as many as 100,000 talc-related claims, many of which have not yet been filed as lawsuits, company lawyers say. Some of the most successful product liability lawyers in the U.S. have sued the company in state and federal courts around the U.S., winning billions of dollars in damages after jury trials.
Last year, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan had agreed to let J&J use special rules only available in bankruptcy to shed all current and future talc claims against it. That first attempt was thrown out earlier this year after a federal appeals court ruled that LTL Management was not eligible for bankruptcy because it essentially had a blank check from J&J, one of the world’s most profitable corporations. That meant Kaplan had to dismiss the case.
J&J tweaked its legal strategy, watered down its support for LTL and cut a deal worth $8.9 billion with some of the lawyers suing the company. That settlement offer has split the law firms into dueling camps, with holdouts arguing that J&J’s new bankruptcy strategy should be thrown out just as the original was.
Kaplan, whose courtroom is near J&J’s headquarters in New Brunswick, New Jersey, sided with the holdouts this time.
Tribune Wire
