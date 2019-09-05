MASSENA — In recognition of National Recovery Month in September, the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, Seaway Valley Prevention Council, Community Health Center of the North Country and Massena Police Department are hosting their second annual 5K Walk/Run Color Run for Recovery Saturday at the John Story Trail on the Massena Central High School campus. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk/run beginning at 9 a.m.
Massena Police Chief Adam J. Love, who serves as chairman of the Massena Drug Free Coalition, said the response has been positive.
“We’re over 200 (registrants) right now, which is excellent,” he said.
Like other color runs, participants can wear white T-shirts that won’t be white by the time they reach the finish line.
“There are stations throughout the trail that will be throwing color if you choose. People will be running through 20 color stations. As they run through, Massena Fire will wet you down so the color sticks,” Chief Love said.
Runners or walkers can ask the individuals at each station not to color them if they so choose, he said.
“It’s just to willing participants,” he said.
Chief Love said the walk/run is a way to support those who are in recovery.
“It’s just one way to get the community together and show support for those that are involved in recovery. We don’t want them to think they’re forgotten,” he said. “They can exercise at the same time that they’re supporting a great cause.”
For more information, call 315-713-4861.
Later in September, The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, Seaway Valley Prevention Council and Massena Police Department will be hosting the final outdoor movie night of the year. They’ll be showing “Aladdin” Sept. 27 at Alcoa Field. Activities start at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
