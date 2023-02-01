Two programs that provide millions in annual funding for hospitals that serve rural and low-income communities have been extended, ensuring future payments to hospitals across the north country and upstate New York.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday that a recently passed congressional spending package has authorized the Low-Volume Hospital Program and the Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program for another two years.
Sen. Schumer estimated that the end of those programs could have left nearly $145 million out of hospital funding in New York, including $41 million expected to be lost in the north country alone.
“This 11th hour extension of the Low-Volume Hospital and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Programs is just what the doctor ordered for rural hospitals in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country and across upstate New York,” the senator said in a statement. “Last year, I stood with health care workers and told them I would not stop fighting to get these vital federal reimbursement programs off life support, and now a promise made is a promise kept.”
Sen. Schumer has advocated for the LVH and MDH programs to be funded for a decade, which he has argued would put rural hospitals on more stable financial ground as they try to provide care in an increasingly expensive field.
A decade-long extension would mean millions more in available funding for hospitals around the region. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg would receive $9.4 million over 10 years, Massena Hospital would receive $8.39 million, Oswego Health would bring in nearly $4 million, and the Alice Hyde Medical Center, operated by the University of Vermont Health Network in Malone, would receive $9 million.
