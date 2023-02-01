Congress extends key rural hospital funding programs

Massena Hospital, operated by St. Lawrence Health, would receive $8.39 million over 10 years if Congress approves a longer extension of two rural hospital programs. A two-year extension has been approved. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Two programs that provide millions in annual funding for hospitals that serve rural and low-income communities have been extended, ensuring future payments to hospitals across the north country and upstate New York.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday that a recently passed congressional spending package has authorized the Low-Volume Hospital Program and the Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program for another two years.

