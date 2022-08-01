WATERTOWN — Kinney Drugs has partnered with the state Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and MED-Project to complete the installation of self-service medication collection kiosks in all 75 of its New York stores. With the new units, Kinney Drugs has 83 kiosks in New York and Vermont. For a complete list of all locations, visit wdt.me/KinneyKiosks.
Anyone, not just Kinney customers, can use the kiosks to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired medications. The kiosks accept prescription and over-the-counter medications for people and pets, including controlled substances. They are not for disposal of sharps/needles including EpiPens, medical/biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash or personal care products.
