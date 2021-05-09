Kinney Drugs Foundation looks to transform healthcare in Oswego County through support of The Campaign for Oswego Health

OSWEGO - When two organizations share the same vision for “keeping people healthy” amazing things can happen through collaboration.
The Kinney Drugs Foundation is the philanthropic arm of KPH Healthcare Services, Inc. with locations throughout Central New York. The organization believes in cultivating the relationships within the communities that they serve. Since its inception in 2002, the Kinney Drugs Foundation has given nearly $12 million to these communities, making a positive change in the lives of many people.
The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Oswego Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Oswego County, recently applied for a Kinney Drugs Foundation grant seeking support for its $3.5 million comprehensive campaign, Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health, and was thrilled to be notified that two capital projects were selected for funding.
Kinney Drugs Foundation awarded the Oswego Health Foundation $250,000 through a four-year grant to support construction on the third and fourth floor of Oswego Hospital, more specifically the brand-new nurse’s stations as well as funds earmarked in support of Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness to support the development of a new primary care waiting room.
“The Kinney Drugs Foundation is pleased to support Oswego Health and the new Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness,” shared Dave McClure, Kinney Drugs Foundation President and KPH Vice President of Real Estate. “This new center will improve the level of care for Central New York residents and the surrounding communities that we both serve. The Kinney Drugs Foundation’s mission statement of “Helping People Live Healthier Lives” aligns perfectly with the mission of Oswego Health, to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in their community.”
“Patient-centered care is the core of our mission at Oswego Health,” stated Michael Harlovic, President and CEO for Oswego Health. “Whether that means recruiting top medical professionals to meet the healthcare needs of our community, or purchasing state-of-the-art technology, we are making these investments, thanks to generous donors such as the Kinney Drugs Foundation, to ensure the highest level of quality healthcare needed is provided right at home in Oswego County.”
The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal. For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at foundation@oswegohealth.org or by calling 315-326-3473.
