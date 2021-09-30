GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs has announced the election of John M. Marraffa, who joined the Kinney team as vice president of government affairs and health care services integration in 2019, as its new president.
Mr. Marraffa previously launched a new division, “Kinnect,” a transformational on-site pharmacy for specialized health care facilities, and expanded the “Delivery at Discharge” program. He introduced a Patient Safety Organization and led Kinney’s corporate COVID-19 vaccination and testing response.
Mr. Marraffa also serves as patient safety officer to provide leadership and direction to the organization’s patient safety strategy. He’s responsible for evaluating and improving patient safety programs based on internal needs and external requirements and standards and also serves as the organization’s HIPAA officer.
“John is extremely well-qualified to lead the dedicated team of Kinney Drugs employee-owners,” Chief Executive Officer David Warner said in a statement. “John really knows his stuff and is a natural leader with a true talent for getting to the heart of a matter, taking decisive action, and doing whatever it takes to accomplish objectives. I am confident that he will propel our company forward at a time of great change within the retail drugstores and pharmacies.”
By building on Kinney’s 118-year history, Mr. Marraffa said he hopes to reinforce a standard of excellence that transcends traditional pharmacy. Through expanding services, enhancing the patient experience and maximizing partnerships, he said he believes that Kinney Drugs will become a premier health care destination, adding that he is excited to become part of the Kinney legacy.
“I am thrilled to lead our drugstore team and will work tirelessly to promote a vision of growth as we enter this transformational era of pharmacy,” Mr. Marraffa said in a statement. “My vision is to create a customer experience unmatched by others.”
