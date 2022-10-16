Lake Placid hospital may shutter ER

The entrance of the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, seen March 3, 2020. Andy Flynn/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.

Adirondack Health announced the closure Friday in an open letter to the community, which was obtained by the Enterprise. The letter was signed by multiple Adirondack Health administrators, staff and board members. The letter attributes the ER’s imminent closure to the rising cost of “doing business” as inflation continues and medical supplies become more expensive. Hospitals across the country are experiencing similar increases in costs, with around 33% of hospitals nationwide operating on negative margins, according to an April report from the American Hospital Association.

